Dear Rachel, Luke, Sue, Diane and Margot,

Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of Paul. Since he arrived here at d'Youville, he and I would chat daily. Rachel, you were so very faithful to your visits and he appreciated them so much. Unfortunately, with the present situation, I cannot be present to all of you, but I hold you all in prayer and friendship.

Sister Pauline Leblanc

Friend