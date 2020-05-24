DRACUT - Paul E. Brassard, age 80, a longtime resident of Dracut passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was the beloved husband of Rachel T. (Dussault) Brassard, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 29th.
Born in Lowell on June 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Laurent and Yvette (Descheneaux) Brassard. He received his education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School in 1956. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Lowell Technological Institute.
Paul was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served along with his brother, Luke, in the 44th Bombardment Wing at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles, Louisiana from 1957 until 1961.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the service, Paul started a career with Raytheon in 1961 where he would spend the next 40 years of his life working in multiple roles related to National Defense, the Space Program, and support of the aerospace industry.
Paul enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and especially skiing, as the participants of the White Mountain Express will all remember. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially his grandson.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel M. and Christine Brassard of Exeter, NH; his grandson, Henry Paul Brassard of Exeter, NH; his brother, Lucien "Luke" Brassard and his wife Patricia, of Lowell; three sisters, Suzanne McElhinney of Glen, NH, Diane Halper and her husband George of Marlborough, Margot Davis of Waldorf, Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
BRASSARD - In keeping with the current restrictions, services were private. Paul was laid to rest at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Paul E. Brassard
Born in Lowell on June 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Laurent and Yvette (Descheneaux) Brassard. He received his education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School in 1956. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Lowell Technological Institute.
Paul was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served along with his brother, Luke, in the 44th Bombardment Wing at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles, Louisiana from 1957 until 1961.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the service, Paul started a career with Raytheon in 1961 where he would spend the next 40 years of his life working in multiple roles related to National Defense, the Space Program, and support of the aerospace industry.
Paul enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and especially skiing, as the participants of the White Mountain Express will all remember. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially his grandson.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel M. and Christine Brassard of Exeter, NH; his grandson, Henry Paul Brassard of Exeter, NH; his brother, Lucien "Luke" Brassard and his wife Patricia, of Lowell; three sisters, Suzanne McElhinney of Glen, NH, Diane Halper and her husband George of Marlborough, Margot Davis of Waldorf, Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
BRASSARD - In keeping with the current restrictions, services were private. Paul was laid to rest at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Paul E. Brassard
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.