Derry, NH
Paul E. Favreau, 61, of Derry, NH, formerly of Methuen, MA passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Medical Center in Portsmouth, NH. Beloved son of the late Roger and Anna (Torrisi) Favreau, he was born in Lawrence, MA, on January 7, 1959.
Raised and educated in Methuen, Paul was a graduate of Methuen High School. He loved the outdoors where he always did things in a big way. During his younger years, he would swim endlessly across local lakes and ponds from one end to the other. He was often seen on his daily seven-mile walks around Methuen, Lawrence, and Salem, and later around Derry and Londonderry meeting new and old friends along the way. Sadly, he was lost while doing what he loved. He was a strong and gentle man with a unique way of doing things which loved ones and friends accepted as Paul being Paul.
Paul, a devoted Jehovah's Witness, worked for Sears as a sales associate until he left to care for his ailing mother.
Paul will be sadly missed by his two brothers, Gregory and his wife, Marilyn Favreau of North Andover, and Mark and his wife, the late Ann Morrissey Favreau of Libertyville, IL; adored nieces and nephews, Christopher, Kristen, Zachary, and Alicia Johnson, all of Bow, NH, Adam Johnson of Coconut Creek, FL, Jonathan Favreau of Waltham, Caitlin Favreau of Beaufort, SC, Molly Favreau of Chicago, IL, and Benjamin Favreau of Libertyville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to People's Pantry, c/o North Parish, 190 Academy Road, North Andover, MA 01845 or via www.northparish.org
