Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Parish
14 Phoenix Street
Shirley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Loring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Loring


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Loring Obituary
of Ayer, MA; 67

AYER

Paul E. Loring, 67, of Ayer, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019, at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA, following a lengthy illness. The son of Philomena (Leone) Loring and the late George E. Loring, Jr., Paul was born May 7, 1952 in Ayer and enjoyed many years residing in his favorite beach town of Ogunquit, ME, before returning to his hometown in 2016. He attended Ayer High School and enjoyed an occupation in baking and cooking. Paul is survived by his mother, Philomena, of Ayer; his brother, Daniel Loring and wife, Kathryn, of Lancaster; his son, Justin Harris and wife, Courtney, of Fitchburg; his nieces, Brittany Loring and husband, John, of Watertown; Alyssa Loring Tirella and husband, Terence, of Woburn; and Amanda (Loring) O'Sullivan and husband, Ryan, of New York City; his grandson Oliver; and his two great-nieces, Eleanor and Lily.

Well known for his gentle nature and perpetual kindness, Paul will also be remembered for his love of Maine's beaches, Christmas, and Hallmark movies.

Loring

A service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Parish, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley, at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Paul E. Loring
Published in Lowell Sun on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.