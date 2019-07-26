|
Paul E. Loring, 67, of Ayer, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019, at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA, following a lengthy illness. The son of Philomena (Leone) Loring and the late George E. Loring, Jr., Paul was born May 7, 1952 in Ayer and enjoyed many years residing in his favorite beach town of Ogunquit, ME, before returning to his hometown in 2016. He attended Ayer High School and enjoyed an occupation in baking and cooking. Paul is survived by his mother, Philomena, of Ayer; his brother, Daniel Loring and wife, Kathryn, of Lancaster; his son, Justin Harris and wife, Courtney, of Fitchburg; his nieces, Brittany Loring and husband, John, of Watertown; Alyssa Loring Tirella and husband, Terence, of Woburn; and Amanda (Loring) O'Sullivan and husband, Ryan, of New York City; his grandson Oliver; and his two great-nieces, Eleanor and Lily.
Well known for his gentle nature and perpetual kindness, Paul will also be remembered for his love of Maine's beaches, Christmas, and Hallmark movies.
A service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Parish, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley, at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
