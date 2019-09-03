|
Paul Emile Dube, 92, died peacefully at his home on Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Brule) Dube who predeceased him on December 31, 2018.
Paul was born in Lowell, MA on January 11, 1927, and was the son of the late Phillip and Diana (Gagnon) Dube. He lived in Tewksbury for many years before moving to Nashua.
He proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Navy until he was honorably discharged in August of 1946.
Paul was employed as the Heating Department Manager for many years at E.A. Wilson Company in Lowell until his retirement.
In his free time, he enjoyed keeping up with current events and taking trips with his wife to visit their daughter and her family in Spain. He was a charter member at the Knickerbocker Club in Lowell. He loved bird watching, and appreciated the outdoors with yardwork or sitting in the sun. Paul was an extremely devoted family man and husband. His most cherished time was spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He now joins his wife of 68 years whom he missed more than words can express.
Paul is survived by his three children, Gerald Dube of Vermont, Donna Dube of Lowell, and Nancy Cox and her husband Brian of Nashua; his seven grandchildren, Andrea Dube, David Dube and his wife Adria, Diego Martin and his wife Jenny, Adam Cox, Brandon Cox, Cameron Cox, and Cassidy Cox; as well as his five great-grandchildren, Ian, Colton, Geneva, Isabela, and Elizabeth; his sister, Theresa Fitzsimmons and her husband Jim; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Lorraine, Paul was predeceased by his four brothers, Phillip, George, Merrill, and Raymond Dube.
Paul's family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and especially the nursing staff for the outstanding care and comfort provided to him and his family while he was in their care.
Paul and Lorraine faithfully observed their religion throughout their lives. Many thanks to Jane Brihan, whose comforting visits in their final years made this possible.
Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's Funeral Service on SATURDAY, September 7th at 10:30 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Road, Nashua. Interment for Paul and Lorraine to follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Amedisys Hospice, 8 Commerce Drive, Suite 101, Bedford, NH 03116
