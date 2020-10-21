1/1
Paul Eugene Kelley
1937 - 2020
Paul Eugene Kelley, 82, resident of Timber Pines in Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Born on November 16th, 1937 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he was the son of Francis Clifford and Catherine (Ducey) Kelley. He was a devoted and loving husband and proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie (Parent) Kelley, son Paul Kelley of Westborough, MA and son Edward Kelley and his wife Heidi (Moore) Kelley of Land O' Lakes, FL and their two children Brad and Anya. He is also survived by his brothers Edmund Kelley of Spring Hill, FL and Austin Kelley of Bensalem, PA and his sister Joan Faldasz of Tewksbury, MA along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by his son Michael Kelley of Nashua, NH, his brothers Francis, Walter and John "Jack" Kelley and his sister Arlene Kelley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made "In Memory of Paul E Kelley" to the Crescent Community Clinic, 5244 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Visiting Hours: A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, October 26th from 9:00am – 10:30am in the DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME, 50 FERRY ST. IN HUDSON, NH. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson. All guests attending services are asked to please wear a face mask or facial covering and to please respect the social distancing guidelines put in place.

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Ferry Street
Hudson, NH 03051
(603) 882-9431
