Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Paul F. LeBlanc

Mr. Paul F. LeBlanc, age 73, a resident of Tyngsborough and husband of Carol A. (Long) LeBlanc, died on May 21, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, on Saturday, June 1st from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. A funeral home service to celebrate his life, will take place immediately following at 2:30 p.m. For his complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019
