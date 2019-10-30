|
|
DRACUT
Paul F. Souza, 69, passed away, Tuesday, at the High Point Hospice House of Haverhill, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sandy Larsen-Souza, with whom he celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Paul was born in Glouester, MA., on November 2, 1949, son of the late Paul R. Souza and the late Dorothy (Carroll) Souza. He and his parents moved to Chicago, IL. He was educated in Illinois and he graduated from Evanston High School. Upon his graduation he enlisted in the Air Force. After receiving his honorable discharge Mr. Souza moved back home to Illinois. He assisted the football coach at Loyola Academy. He was also the assistant football coach for St. Joan of Arc. He then decided to move back to the North East, residing in Billerica. He was a true family man. He coached for many years with Billerica Pop Warner. The Souza family moved to Dracut two years ago. Paul was employed as a Wine and Spirit Consultant, with New England Wine and Spirit Co., of Newburyport, for many years prior to his retirement.
Besides his wife Sandra, Paul is survived and will be deeply missed by his two sons: Patrick Souza and his wife Sarah of Billerica and Sean Souza of Dracut, MA., his two grandchildren: Jacob and Emma. He also leaves his four brothers: Richard Souza and his wife Cindy of Gloucester, MA., Michael Souza and his wife Mary of Princeton, N.J., Robert Souza and his wife Linda of Arlington Heights, Il., and David Souza and his wife Diane of Gloucester, MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
Souza
Family and friends may call on Friday, November 1st, at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 2nd at 11AM. Cremation will follow. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019