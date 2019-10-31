Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Paul F. Souza


1949 - 2019
Paul F. Souza Obituary
Paul F. Souza of Dracut
formerly of Billerica

Paul F. Souza, 69, husband of Sandy Larsen-Souza, of Dracut, formerly of Billerica. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 1st, from 4 to 7PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 2nd at 11AM. Cremation will follow. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
