|
|
Retired Superintendent,
Dracut Post Office; 81 LOWELL Paul G. Creegan, Sr., 81, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Lowell General Hospital.
Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carlene M. (Carnevale) Creegan, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell on October 8, 1937, he was a son of the late Thomas and May (McDonald) Creegan.
Mr. Creegan was a graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he served with the United States Air Force from 1957 until 1958 and was transferred to the Air Force Reserves until his release from duty in 1963.
Paul was employed by the United States Postal Service for many years, retiring from the Dracut Post Office in 2003 as the Superintendent of Postal Operations.
He was a long time member of St. Rita Parish where he served as Eucharistic minister and lector. He was also involved with the parish CYO as coach of the basketball team.
Active in area youth sports, Paul coached baseball with the PYO Baseball League and was one of the founders of Lowell Pop Warner Football. He served a term as the Athletic Director at the former St. Joseph's High School in Lowell.
He was an original member of the Board of Directors for the Friends of Lowell High School and was a member of the Board of Parks for the City of Lowell.
In later years, most important to Paul was spending time with is two grandsons, Colin and Bretton.
Paul is survived by two sons, Joseph M. Creegan, with whom he resided, and Paul G. Creegan, Jr. and his wife Suzanne (Beland), all of Lowell; two grandsons, Colin Creegan and his wife Christine (Doyle) and Bretton Creegan, all of Lowell; a brother and his wife, Francis and Barbara Creegan of Chestertown, MD; a sister, Patricia Kelly of Littleton, CO; sisters-in-law, Virginia Sheehan of Lowell, Mary Milot of Dracut and Jeanne Carnevale of Lowell; as well as several nieces and nephews, especially his Godchildren, Kerry Sheehan and her spouse Becky Zehr of Tyngsboro and Stacey Martins of CO.
Paul's family would like to thank Circle Home Health and Hospice Care as well as the excellent staff at Lowell General Hospital, ICU Unit, for the compassionate care he received. CREEGAN At the family's request, Paul's Services were held privately. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Paul G. Creegan Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019