longtime resident of Lowell; 74
LOWELL
Paul Gamache, age 74, a longtime resident of Lowell died Friday March 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Magog, Quebec, Canada on July 22, 1945, and was the son of the lateJean Claude and Lucia (Devost) Gamache. He received his education in Canada.
Prior to his retirement, Paul was employed for 20 years as a baker at the former Skip's Restaurant in Chelmsford. He was also employed for many years by Astro Vending in Lowell.
Paul's greatest joy in life was spending time in the company of his loving family and friends. While spending most of his time in Magog, Canada, he enjoyed time at the Camp with his family and friends.He also enjoyed playing cards.
He was a longtime member of the former CCA Club in Lowell.
Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Valerie Gamache of Tewksbury; his granddaughter, Ashley Blanche Gamache of Tewksbury; two brothers, Geno Gamache and his wife Elaine of Chelmsford, and Michael Gamache and his wife Nanette of Saugus; his two sisters, Marcelle Sterritt and her husband Robert of Newton, NH and Johannne Conlon and her longtime companion Dick Turnbull of Merrimack, MA; his longtime girlfriend, Lucille Daigle of Magog, Canada; his longtime best friend, Yvon Rodrique and his companion Mary Ann Beaupre of Lowell, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Roger Gamache and John Gamache, his former spouse Eugenia Gamache, and his step-mother, Mary Ann Gamache.
GAMACHE
Private services were held. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020