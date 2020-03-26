Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gamache
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gamache


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gamache Obituary
longtime resident of Lowell; 74

LOWELL

Paul Gamache, age 74, a longtime resident of Lowell died Friday March 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Magog, Quebec, Canada on July 22, 1945, and was the son of the lateJean Claude and Lucia (Devost) Gamache. He received his education in Canada.

Prior to his retirement, Paul was employed for 20 years as a baker at the former Skip's Restaurant in Chelmsford. He was also employed for many years by Astro Vending in Lowell.

Paul's greatest joy in life was spending time in the company of his loving family and friends. While spending most of his time in Magog, Canada, he enjoyed time at the Camp with his family and friends.He also enjoyed playing cards.

He was a longtime member of the former CCA Club in Lowell.

Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Valerie Gamache of Tewksbury; his granddaughter, Ashley Blanche Gamache of Tewksbury; two brothers, Geno Gamache and his wife Elaine of Chelmsford, and Michael Gamache and his wife Nanette of Saugus; his two sisters, Marcelle Sterritt and her husband Robert of Newton, NH and Johannne Conlon and her longtime companion Dick Turnbull of Merrimack, MA; his longtime girlfriend, Lucille Daigle of Magog, Canada; his longtime best friend, Yvon Rodrique and his companion Mary Ann Beaupre of Lowell, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Roger Gamache and John Gamache, his former spouse Eugenia Gamache, and his step-mother, Mary Ann Gamache.

GAMACHE

Private services were held. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Paul Gamache
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -