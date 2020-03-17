|
|
Loving husband, father, grandfather,
brother, uncle, cousin and friend
PELHAM, NH
Paul H. Rourke, 75, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away Thursday evening March 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He recently celebrated his 52nd wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Kathleen (Neylon) Rourke on October 7.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 3, 1944, the son of the late Henry and the late Mary (Leriche) Rourke, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1961. He went on to graduate from Saunder's Electronics School of Boston.
Paul had a 45-year career as an engineering aide that began with the US Federal Government at the Inertia Guidance and Calibration Center at the Newark Air Force station in Newark, OH. He was later employed by Draper Labs in Cambridge, MA. Paul retired in December 2010 from BAE Systems in Lexington, MA after 33 years.
Paul enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally, as well as hunting, fishing and NASCAR. However, his greatest joy was when he was with his family, especially his grandchildren, supporting all their interests and sporting events, particularly baseball.
Besides his wife Kathy, Paul is survived by his three children Deborah McKinley and her husband Brian of Hudson, NH, Erin McCarthy and her husband PJ of Pelham and Shaun Rourke of Pelham; four grandchildren Meagan McKinley, Matthew McKinley, Ryan McCarthy and Colin McCarthy; his sister Janice Storch and her husband Leo of Pelham; his sister-in-law Maureen Curran and her husband Robert of Lowell, MA and many nieces and nephews.
Rourke
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Wednesday March 18, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at St. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock followed by his burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, PO Box 953, Pelham, N H 03076 or the Home Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Paul H. Rourke
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2020