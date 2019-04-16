|
longtime resident of Pepperell, MA; 71 Paul H. Wright, 71, husband to Donna M. Wright and longtime resident of Pepperell, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 11, 2019, at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, MA.
Paul was born on February 13, 1948, in Lowell, MA, and was son of the late Walter A. and Helen E. Wright. Paul graduated from Westford Academy where he met his future wife of 48 years and was an accomplished musician and recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award. He later went on to attend Bentley University. While attending Bentley, Paul embarked on a 30-year career at EPIC Enterprises where he served in a variety of roles including General Manager. Not one to remain idle for long, Paul undertook a second career with the Liberty Bakery Kitchen where he served in the capacity of General Manager for an additional 13 years. Together, Paul and his wife built one of the first log homes in Pepperell which was a labor of love and where they went on to raise two children, a son and daughter, and reside until his passing. This home became the central "hub" for family and friends and served as the site of countless holidays, birthday parties, school events and family gatherings that made for many fond memories. At his core, Paul was a kind and devoted husband, father and family man.
Paul is survived by his wife Donna M. Wright; his son Clinton P. Wright and wife Alison; his daughter Courtney M. DeTore and husband Anthony, two grandsons, Jackson F. Wright and Mason W. DeTore (both of whom affectionately referred to Paul as "Grumpin"); three siblings, Walter F. Wright, Richard A. Wright and Sandra B. Bailey; as well as several nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his sister Barbara J. Harrison. Paul will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. WRIGHT Paul H., a longtime Pepperell resident. April 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, April 19 from 5 - 8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the Community Church of Pepperell, 3 Townsend St., Pepperell, MA on Saturday, April 20 at 11 AM with a reception to follow at the Groton Inn. In lieu of flowers, an online donation in his memory can be made to "New England Donor Services" at www.neds.org/give/. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019