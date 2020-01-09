|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather
And Brother
Billerica - Paul J. Kelley, age 80, beloved husband of Kathleen R. (Mahoney) Kelley, died Tuesday at CareOne in Wilmington with his family by his side.
He was born in Boston, March 14, 1939 a son of the late Edward and Mary Jane (McLaughlin) Kelley and was a lifelong Billerica resident.
Mr. Kelley was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School in 1957 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University.
He served in the US Army from 1962-1964 and was a bank mortgage officer for Eastern Savings Bank in Salem as well as a realtor and a former member of the Billerica Rotary.
Besides his wife he is survived by his four children, Timothy Kelley of Lowell, Andrew Kelley and his wife Dawn Williams of Chelmsford, Maureen Sargent and her husband Eric of Dedham, and Patricia Kelley and her husband Kevin Warne of Seattle, WA; one brother Kenneth Kelley of NH as well as eight grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Edward and John Kelley.
KELLEY – Of Billerica, Jan. 7, Paul J. Kelley. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, January 11 at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1 – 4 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Community Pantry, 70 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Friends and family are invited to the Billerica Country Club directly after the service. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020