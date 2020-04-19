Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Paul J. Soucy

Paul J. Soucy Obituary
Proud veteran U.S. Air Force

PELHAM, NH

Paul J. Soucy, 83, of Pelham, New Hampshire passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.

He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Joline M. (Martineau) Soucy, who survives him.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 9, 1937, a son of the late Napoleon and the late Lucienne (Millette) Soucy, he attended St. Joseph Grammar school and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. Paul went on to attend the former Lowell Technological Institute (nka U/Mass Lowell).

A veteran of the Korean War, Paul proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to his retirement, Paul was a Supervisor with Hylectronics in Littleton, MA where he had worked for over 30 years.

Active in his community and a devout Catholic, he was the First Grand Knight of the Pelham Knights of Columbus, Council 6902.

A humble man with many accomplishments, Paul's greatest joy was being a loving and devoted family many to his wife, children and grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Paul is survived by two sons Paul K. Soucy and his wife Christine of Windham, NH and Michael J. Soucy of Nashua, NH; four grandchildren Gabrielle E. Soucy, Paul J. Soucy, Benjamin C. Soucy and Madeline F. Soucy.

Soucy

In light of the Covid 19 health crisis and federal and state restrictions, Paul's Funeral Mass and Service was private. A Celebration of Life and Military Honors for Paul will be announced at a later date. E-condolencs at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Food for the Poor, Inc. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH – (603) 635-3333.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
