…retired truck driver, ambulance dispatcher; 78
TEWKSBURY
Paul Joseph Theriault, age 78, of Windham, NH, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 30. He was born in Lowell, a son of the late Antione and Dorothy (Small) Theriault, and had lived in Tewksbury most of his life. He leaves three children, Kevin P. Theriault of Tewksbury, Brenda M. Theriault-Regan, and her husband Peter Regan of Tewksbury, and Susan M. Theriault of Tewksbury; three grandchildren, who were the focus of his life, Nigel Theriault and Casey and Alana Regan; a brother, David Theriault and his wife Denise of Manchester, NH; his former wife, Mary Catherine (Fierley) Theriault of Tewksbury; and was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony Theriault, and Richard Theriault.
Arrangements
At his request funeral services were private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will be held when the health crisis has passed. Memorials to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or via www.myasthenia.org are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Theriault family. For e-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit:tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.