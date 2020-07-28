formerly of North Chelmsford, MA and Nashua, NH
Paul K. Shockley of San Jose, CA passed away from a lengthy illness on July 2, 2020.
He was born in Allston, MA, the son of Elsie (Steurnagel) and R. Gibson Shockley and lived for many years in North Chelmsford, MA and Nashua, NH.
A United States Marine Corp. veteran, Paul was also a member of the Masons of Massachusetts. He worked for Itek Corporation for more than 30 years, working with NASA on the U-2 fighter jet spy cameras and the Hubble Spacecraft. Paul also met President John F. Kennedy during his time at Itek.
He is predeceased by his daughter Patricia Shockley.He is survived by his wife Lois (Miller Curley) Shockley and daughters Ellene Holt of CA, Janet Callahan of MA and Margaret Durand of NH. Along with stepsons Michael Curley of CA and Scott Curley of TN, Paul had many grand and great-grandchildren.
Paul was an avid reader and had a life-long love for animals. Condolences in his name may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or The Alzheimer's Association
.
A private service will be held at a later date.