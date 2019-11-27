|
Paul L. Grant, age 90, passed away on November 21, 2019. Born in Marion, Maine on May 12, 1929 to the late Charles and Cora (Conrad) Grant. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years Joyce M. (Pease) Grant.
Paul was a retired executive from Pellon-Freudenberg Co. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an Ensign 1st Class. Paul volunteered in Westford as a Little League Baseball coach, with the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the Order of the Arrow with the BSA. He was a member of both the Elks and Kiwanis clubs in Westford, and the American Legion in Boxford. He was a founding member of the Westford Apple Blossom Festival which is still a tradition today.
He is survived by his son Paul and wife Pattye Grant of Boxford and his daughter Pamela and husband Ret. Lt. Col. Thomas Cahill of Salisbury, Maryland. He also leaves his six favorite grandchildren; Alex, Sira, Molly, and Jordan Grant, Jessica Cahill-Crabtree and Timmy Cahill as well as 2 great grandchildren; Catie and Tyler Crabtree. Paul was predeceased by 9 siblings.
Grant
Paul's funeral will be held in the Burke Magliozzi Funeral Home, 390 N. Main St., Andover, MA on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Calling hours will be held in the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Main St., Westford, MA. For additional information, please visit, www.burkemagliozzi.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019