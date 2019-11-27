Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
(978) 475-5200
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul L. Grant


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul L. Grant Obituary
Paul L. Grant, age 90, passed away on November 21, 2019. Born in Marion, Maine on May 12, 1929 to the late Charles and Cora (Conrad) Grant. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years Joyce M. (Pease) Grant.

Paul was a retired executive from Pellon-Freudenberg Co. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an Ensign 1st Class. Paul volunteered in Westford as a Little League Baseball coach, with the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the Order of the Arrow with the BSA. He was a member of both the Elks and Kiwanis clubs in Westford, and the American Legion in Boxford. He was a founding member of the Westford Apple Blossom Festival which is still a tradition today.

He is survived by his son Paul and wife Pattye Grant of Boxford and his daughter Pamela and husband Ret. Lt. Col. Thomas Cahill of Salisbury, Maryland. He also leaves his six favorite grandchildren; Alex, Sira, Molly, and Jordan Grant, Jessica Cahill-Crabtree and Timmy Cahill as well as 2 great grandchildren; Catie and Tyler Crabtree. Paul was predeceased by 9 siblings.

Grant

Paul's funeral will be held in the Burke Magliozzi Funeral Home, 390 N. Main St., Andover, MA on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Calling hours will be held in the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Main St., Westford, MA. For additional information, please visit, www.burkemagliozzi.com.



View the online memorial for Paul L. Grant
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -