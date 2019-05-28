|
|
Loving husband, father, son HUDSON, NH Paul L. Sylvester, 48, a resident of Hudson, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of April A. (Crevier) Sylvester, to whom he was married for 25 years.
Born in Lowell on November 8, 1970, he was a son of Linda A. (Kenniston) Glaude and the late Louis L. Sylvester.
Paul was employed as a Senior Estimator for the Emanouil Companies of Chelmsford.
Paul loved to watch football, especially the New England Patriots and also followed the Boston Bruins.
His favorite time was spent with his family playing games, camping and sitting by the campfire and spending time with the family dogs, Emma and Casey.
In addition to his mother and wife, he leaves a daughter, Krystyn C. Sylvester; his siblings, Annmarie Clohesy and her husband Donald, Mark Sylvester and his wife Marianne, Mary Sylvester and Louis Sylvester, Jr. ; his step mother, Patricia Sylvester; his step brothers, David Soucy, Raymond Soucy and Jonathan Soucy; his father and mother-in-law, Roland and Debra (Dauteuil) Crevier, Jr.; an aunt and uncle, Lauria and James Cannon; a dear friend and cousin, Michael Fleury and his wife Cheryl; also several nieces and nephews. SYLVESTER Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM, in St. Kathryn Church, 4 Dracut Rd., Hudson, NH. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to: Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177 or to Great Dog Rescue New England at gdrne.com For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 28, 2019