Paul MacDonald
of Wilmington
MacDonald, Paul, age 70, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Paul was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Bombard) MacDonald, devoted father of Keith MacDonald and his wife Christina of Amherst, NH and Beth MacDonald of Billerica, loving "Grampy" of Kailyn MacDonald. Dear son of the late Austin and Lorraine (Barnicle) MacDonald, brother of the late Peter MacDonald. Paul is also survived by his mother-in-law Leona Bombard as well as a large extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
MACDONALD - Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, March 6th, for Visiting Hours from 4:00-6:00 pm, immediately followed by a Prayer Service at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
