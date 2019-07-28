|
Paul Monty
of Salem NH, formerly of Pelham, NH
Paul Monty, 74, of Salem NH and formerly of Pelham, NH died Friday July 19th at Salemhaven. Born in Lowell, MA he was the son of the late Robert and Grace (Cote) Monty.
Before retiring, he worked at Prince Packaging in Lowell MA for twenty years. He enjoyed watching Nascar and the New England Patriots.
Survived by his siblings, Dolores Aubrey and husband Richard of Lowell MA, Dorothy Marcotte of St. Johnsbury, VT, Dennis Monty and wife Kathy of Bellingham, MA, and Brian Monty of Lowell, MA, and several nieces and nephews. He was the widower of Virginia (Brook) Monty.
Honoring his wishes, there are no calling hours and a private burial will be held. Arrangements by Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019