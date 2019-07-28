Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home
42 Main Street
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-2181
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Monty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Monty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Monty Obituary
Paul Monty
of Salem NH, formerly of Pelham, NH

Paul Monty, 74, of Salem NH and formerly of Pelham, NH died Friday July 19th at Salemhaven. Born in Lowell, MA he was the son of the late Robert and Grace (Cote) Monty.

Before retiring, he worked at Prince Packaging in Lowell MA for twenty years. He enjoyed watching Nascar and the New England Patriots.

Survived by his siblings, Dolores Aubrey and husband Richard of Lowell MA, Dorothy Marcotte of St. Johnsbury, VT, Dennis Monty and wife Kathy of Bellingham, MA, and Brian Monty of Lowell, MA, and several nieces and nephews. He was the widower of Virginia (Brook) Monty.

Honoring his wishes, there are no calling hours and a private burial will be held. Arrangements by Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now