|
|
Father Paul N. Pantelis, passed away Wednesday, December 4th at Lahey Clinic with his loving family by his side. Paul Nicholas Pantelis was born in Millville, NJ on May 29 1938, to the parents of Petros and Ourania (Koronakis) Pantelis. He attended grade school and high school in Millville and college at Drexel University in the Engineering program. He was working as a programmer/computer operator at Owens-Illinois when he was drafted into the Army in 1964. After completing Officer Candidate School he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served as a combat engineer for two years. He served with distinction earning the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After returning home from the war, he remained active in the Army, finally being discharged in October 1977. Shortly thereafter he met and married his wife Katina and quickly began a family. In 1984 he felt the calling to join the priesthood, and enrolled at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (Brookline MA), graduating in 1987. In 1988 he was ordained a Deacon at St. Demetrios, Wildwood NJ, and into the priesthood at St. George Cathedral, Philadelphia PA. He served parishes in Lowell MA (Holy Trinity), Bangor ME (St. George), Andover MA (Sts. Constantine & Helen), and Norwich CT (Holy Trinity). In 2014 Father Paul retired from the priesthood after 28 years, retiring to Andover MA. In his retirement he enjoyed going to church, visiting his family and friends, reading the Bible, and staying active on current events.
He is survived by his ever faithful and devoted wife of forty-one years, Presbytera Katina (Kostoulas) Pantelis, two children Christina Royer and husband Michael, Petros Pantelis and his wife Danielle and five grandchildren Rebecca and Paul Royer, Luke, Samuel and Sophia Pantelis; a sister, Eleanor Hamilothoris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pantelis
Relatives and friends will be received by the family at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Rd., Andover, MA. on Sunday, December 8th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Fr Paul's funeral service will take place at St Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church in Vineland, New Jersey on Tuesday December 10th at 11am. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral arrangements under the direction of M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Fr. Paul N. Pantelis
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 7, 2019