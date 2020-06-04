I was saddened to hear of Pauls passing. My condolences to the entire Nawossa family.
I worked with Paul at New England Tel. and he always had a funny story to tell. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
RIP Paul.
…loving husband, father, grand father, great grand father, and brother
TEWKSBURY
Paul Nawossa, age 74, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, died on Sunday, May 31. Beloved husband of Anna C. (Jardine) Nawossa, son of the late Isidore J. and Elinor G. (Nosek) Nawossa; father of Mary E. Doherty and her husband James of Wilmington, Fran A. Nawossa of Tewksbury, and Christopher I. Nawossa and his wife Alyson (Adams) of Salem, NH; grandfather of Michael J. Doherty, Matthew J. Doherty, Shaun Doherty and his fiancé Alysha Moran, Kerrianne Doherty and her fiancée Jesse Holland, Nicholas J. Nawossa and his fiancé Jennifer Hooper, Zachary T. Young, Ethan N. Nawossa, Keira N. Nawossa; a great grandson, Tyler J. Young; brother of Kathryn E. Fisher of Westminster; dearest nephew of Gloria (Roux) Deputat; lifelong friend Jack Whitehouse of Tewksbury, Bob Gilmore of Lowell, and John Burke of Beverly; cousin and uncle of many; and the oldest grandson of the late Theofelia (Nawosza) Deputat.
Arrangements
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, Visiting hours are Friday, June 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Mass at St. William's and burial at Tewksbury Cemetery will be private due to Archdiocesan rules and crowd restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Rd., Tewksbury, MA 01876 OR The Shadow Fund, c/o The Massachusetts School of Law, 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA, 01810 are encouraged. For e-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.