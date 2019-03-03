Paul R. Burke



Retired Wilmington Firefighter



Paul R. Burke, Retired Wilmington Firefighter, age 78, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was the beloved husband of 45 years to Catherine B. "Cathy" (Cain) Burke, devoted father of Richard Burke of Wilmington, Paul Burke & his wife Renee of Pelham, NH, John Burke & his wife Amy of Billerica, Fred Burke & his wife Tricia of Hudson, NH and Tom Burke & his wife Meg of Upland, CA. Loving "Grampy" of Taylor, Madison, Kate, Danny, Ryan, McAdam, Evan and Emma. Dear son of the late John and Dorothy (Gallagher) Burke, brother of the late Jackie Burke and Jim Burke, uncle of the late John Burke. Paul is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Tuesday, March 5th at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 4th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.



Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019