Paul R. Caron



1961 - 2019



Paul R. Caron, age 57, a resident of Lowell, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home.



Born in Lowell, on September 27, 1961, he was a son of Maurice G. and Therese S. (Fillion) Caron of Lowell.



Paul was educated in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School. He then attended University of Lowell and Northeastern University where he earned a bachelor's degree.



He had worked as a purchasing manager in the medical field.



Paul enjoyed sports and was an avid New England Patriots fan.



Surviving him in addition to his parents are a son and daughter in law, Sean M. Caron and his wife Lindsey of Nashua; three daughters, Sarah M. Caron, Megan E. Caron and Erin M. Caron all of Tyngsborough; his former spouse, Mary Jane McArdle of Tyngsborough; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Richard M. and Kimberly Caron of Pelham and Roger N. and Elaine Caron of Lowell; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Priscilla T. and Paul P. Durand of Lowell and Christine M. and James Ohlstein of Virginia Beach, VA; and many nieces and nephews.



CARON - Paul R. Caron. Funeral services were held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME