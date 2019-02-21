Paul R. Dragon

1933 - 2019



Paul R. Dragon, age 85, a dedicated husband, loving father and grandfather and a former resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Pond Home in Wrentham, MA. He was the beloved husband of Priscilla (Paradis) Dragon.



Born in Lowell on June 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Reginald V. and Alice C. (Gaudette) Dragon.



He was educated in the Lowell School system and was a graduate of Merrimack College having earned a Bachelor's degree.



Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in Okinawa, Japan from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1957.



He was employed as an accountant for thirty five years by Raytheon Company having started in 1957 in North Andover and retiring in 1992 from the Lexington Executive Office.



Paul was an avid sports fan who enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and he also loved telling jokes.



Surviving him in addition to his wife Priscilla are a son and daughter in law, Peter and Maryann of Walpole; a daughter and son-in-law; Patricia and her husband John of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Christine, Kelly, Andrew and David; a sister, Suzanne M. Ayotte of Lowell; also many nieces and nephews.



He was also the brother of the late Sr. Suzanne Marie sco and Ruth A. Heroux.



DRAGON - died in Wrentham on Feb. 19, 2019. Mr. Paul R Dragon, age 85, husband of Priscilla (Paradis) Dragon. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Saturday morning from 10 to 11:15 a.m. His Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at 12 noon in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford.