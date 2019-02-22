|
|
Paul R. Dragon
Mr. Paul R. Dragon, age 85, husband of Priscilla (Paradis) Dragon died in Wrentham on Feb. 19, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Saturday morning from 10 to 11:15 a.m. His Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at 12 noon in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2019