Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Parish of Saint Rita
158 Mammoth Rd.
Lowel, MA
Paul R. Dragon

Mr. Paul R. Dragon, age 85, husband of Priscilla (Paradis) Dragon died in Wrentham on Feb. 19, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Saturday morning from 10 to 11:15 a.m. His Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at 12 noon in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
