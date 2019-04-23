Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lalime
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Richard Lalime

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Richard Lalime Obituary
Paul Richard Lalime
of Nashua

Paul Richard Lalime, 72, of Nashua, NH died April 5, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers, FL.

He was married to Jane (McEnaney) Lalime with whom he would have celebrated their 50 wedding anniversary on July 12, 2019.

Born in Lowell on April 13, 1946 the son of the late Robert and Lucienne (Painchaud) Lalime, he was a graduate of Dracut High School with the class of 1964. He attended Lowell Technical Institute.

Paul served with the US Air Force Reserves in Bedford, MA.

He retired from 3M of Chelmsford in 2003.

He wintered in Ft. Myers Beach FL. Paul enjoyed boating, downhill skiing, and water skiing.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his niece Caitlin Dowling; his nephews, Stephen, Ryan and Mark Taylor, Michael and John Barry, Grant McEnaney, Robert and Shaun Lalime; a brother Robert Lalime of Nashua, NH; brother-in-law Walter McEnaney and his wife Gloria Grant of Chelmsford; sisters-in-law Mary Taylor of Naples, FL, and Nancy Barry and her husband Michael of Dunstable; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was the brother in law of the late John McEnaney.

LALIME - No Visiting hours. Funeral Saturday April 27, 2019 at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now