Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's of Princeton Roman Catholic Church
216 Nassau St
Princeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mozgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Mozgo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul S. Mozgo Obituary
family in Greater Lowell; 88

TEWKSBURY

Paul S. Mozgo, age 88, who retired from Firmenich Company, a cosmetic, flavor and fragrance manufacturer in Plainsboro, NJ, died peacefully Friday, July 5, at Fairhaven Nursing Center in Lowell after a years long period of declining health.

He leaves many nieces and nephews, including Mary (Criscitello) and her Husband Ed Dorazio of Lowell, with whom he resided; and was predeceased by his siblings, Irene and Grover Lee Moss, Rudolph and Violet Mozgo, Elsa and Frank Criscitello, and Joseph and Ruth Mozgo.

Mozgo

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's of Princeton Roman Catholic Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ, followed by burial in St. Paul's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. Arrangements are through the Tewksbury Funeral Home. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Paul S. Mozgo
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now