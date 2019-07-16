|
TEWKSBURY
Paul S. Mozgo, age 88, who retired from Firmenich Company, a cosmetic, flavor and fragrance manufacturer in Plainsboro, NJ, died peacefully Friday, July 5, at Fairhaven Nursing Center in Lowell after a years long period of declining health.
He leaves many nieces and nephews, including Mary (Criscitello) and her Husband Ed Dorazio of Lowell, with whom he resided; and was predeceased by his siblings, Irene and Grover Lee Moss, Rudolph and Violet Mozgo, Elsa and Frank Criscitello, and Joseph and Ruth Mozgo.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's of Princeton Roman Catholic Church, 216 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ, followed by burial in St. Paul's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. Arrangements are through the Tewksbury Funeral Home. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019