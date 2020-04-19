|
Paul V. DeLuca of Lowell passed away on April 9, 2020 after a brief illness at Lowell General Hospital. He is predeceased by his wife Arleene (Waye) DeLuca who passed in 2000.
He was born in Lowell on April 17, 1940, and was the son of the late Louis DeLuca and the late Avis (McGraw) DeLuca. He was raised in Lowell and attended the local schools.
In 1959, Mr. DeLuca enlisted with the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam war until his honorable discharge in 1963. After the Air Force he attended Northeastern University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. For many years he worked as a project manager in the defense contract industry.
He was an avid horse racing fan and attended the Preakness Stakes every chance he got . He also enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, watching the Patriots football games, going to the movies and restaurants. He was never one to turn down a good Moxie.
Paul is survived by his sons Lawrence DeLuca of Lowell, Keith Stockton and his wife Cheryl of Chelmsford and Clayton "Buddy" Stockton of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren Melissa (Cathy) Drake and her husband John, John Kneeland and his wife Alexis, Robert Stockton and his wife Jen, Keith Stockton Jr. and his wife Kerry, Rachael Stockton and Destiny Lebrassuer. He also leaves behind great grandchildren Olivia, Avery, Jack, Jamie, Cameron and Kassity.
He was predeceased by his brothers Dennis DeLuca, George DeLuca, David Deluca and Louis DeLuca.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE AND WEBSITE. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020