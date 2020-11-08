Tewksbury
Paul W. Beaulieu, 83, of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carole (Elliott) Beaulieu, with whom he shared Fifty Seven years of Marriage.
A son of the late Charles and Dora (Jacques) Beaulieu, he was born June 11, 1937, in Beverly, where he was educated. He served with the National Guard, 28th Yankee Division for six years.
He was self employed as a Master Painter and Co-Owner of Beaulieu Brothers, a painting company he proudly owned and operated for over twenty years with his brother, Charles Beaulieu. They painted homes throughout the Marblehead and Boston Area.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was also a devout Catholic and volunteered his time to the Church. He had a loving, gentle manner, always greeting everyone with a warm smile and a kind word. He always let his family know he loved them, was proud of them, and that he prayed for them daily. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He enjoyed practicing martial arts and will be remembered for keeping his cars impeccably clean, detailing them often.
In addition to his loving wife Carole, he is survived by his son, Paul W. Beaulieu and his wife, Patricia (Bruno); his three grandchildren Sofia, Oliva and Joshua; as well as his nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles P. Beaulieu along with his four other brothers.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS ON MONDAY MORNING, NOVEMBER 9, FROM 9 UNTIL 11 A.M. AT TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY, 978-851-2061. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT 11:30 A.M. AT ST. WILLIAM'S CHURCH, 1351 MAIN STREET, TEWKSBURY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN PAUL'S NAME TO SAINT VINCENT DEPAUL, C/O ST. WILLIAMS CHURCH, 1351 MAIN ST, TEWKSBURY MA 01876 WILL BE APPRECIATED. PLEASE VISIT TEWKSBURYFUNERALHOME.COM
