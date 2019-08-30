|
Reverend Paul W. Berube
LOWELL - Reverend Paul W. Berube, 84, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell following a brief illness. Born and raised in Salem MA, he was the son of the late Rene G. and Cecile A. (Levesque) Berube.
Father Paul was a graduate of Joliet College and St. John Seminary Class of 1960 and was ordained priest on February 2, 1960. During his 55 years as a priest he served at the following Parishes: Parochial Vicar, St. Thomas of Villanova in Wilmington, Parochial Vicar, St. Matthew in Dorchester, Director of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine for Archdiocese of Boston, Parochial Vicar St. Mary in Chelmsford, Team Ministry Moderator, St. John Chrysostom in West Roxbury, Pastor, Sacred Heart in Amesbury, Administrator, St. Ann and Pastor, St. Zepherin both in Wayland, Parochial Vicar, St. Mary in Chelmsford. He retired in 2003 and was Senior Priest in residence at Immaculate Conception in Newburyport before moving to the SAAB Residence in Lowell.
He is survived by his brother, Raymond Berube, his sister, Gloria Brabrook and her husband Robert, two nephews, Mark and Paul and a niece, Kristen.
BERUBE - There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Ste. Anne Church, 290 Jefferson Ave., Salem, MA from 10:00 A.M. to 11:15 A.M., followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, St. Boniface Haiti Foundation, 3834 Elliott Street, Newton, MA 02458. For guestbook and additional information, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 30, 2019