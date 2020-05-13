Paul W. Burke
Formerly of N. Chelmsford
BILLERICA, MA - Paul has joined the Angels on Saturday May 9, 2020. Born 6/01/72, He graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1992. Working for Valley Collaborative for the last 10 years. He leaves his parents, Roger and Joan Burke of N. Chelmsford, Aunts, Cousins and many friends. He leaves an everlasting mark on all who knew him.
There will be no services, but a celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Please honor him by giving to your favorite charity. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.