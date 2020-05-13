Paul W. Burke
1972 - 2020
Paul W. Burke
Formerly of N. Chelmsford

BILLERICA, MA - Paul has joined the Angels on Saturday May 9, 2020. Born 6/01/72, He graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1992. Working for Valley Collaborative for the last 10 years. He leaves his parents, Roger and Joan Burke of N. Chelmsford, Aunts, Cousins and many friends. He leaves an everlasting mark on all who knew him.

There will be no services, but a celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Please honor him by giving to your favorite charity. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Mike Kempton went to Valley with Paul, we are very sad to hear of his passing. We will keep you, our thoughts and prayers at this very Sad Time. Mike Kempton and Family.
Pat Kempton
Coworker
