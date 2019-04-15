Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
25 North Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Paul W. Murphy


of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Mr. Paul W. Murphy, 85, of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday evening, April 13, 2017 at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading, MA surrounded by his loving family.

He was married to Beverly M. (Ambrose) Murphy with whom he would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2019.

Born on February 17, 1934, Paul was the son of the late Walter and Ann (McHugh) Murphy. He was a graduate of Winchester High School with the Class of 1952. Paul graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor in Science in Public Relations with the Class of 1956.

He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

From 1959 to 1994, Paul taught 9th grade science in the Chelmsford Public Schools. Paul also worked part-time at W.R. Grace in the purchasing department.

He was a communicant of St. Mary Church of Chelmsford, MA.

Paul was a founding member of the 4th of July Road Race in Chelmsford. He served on the Chelmsford Recreation Commission for years, and was recognized for his longtime service to the community having the Mill Rd. Soccer fields named after him, Murphy Field. He was past president of the Senior League at the Groton Country Club. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, reading, and playing golf.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah and her husband, Michael Ruggiero of Westford, MA; two sons, Paul Murphy and his partner, Ben Hescott of Arlington, MA, and Peter Murphy and his wife, Elaine Yutan of Mill Valley, CA; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Zadalis, Emily Ruggiero, and Samantha and Matthew Murphy; and two great-grandchildren, Mae and Liam Zadalis.

He was the brother of the late Walter, Francis, and Donald Murphy.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2019
