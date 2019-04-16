|
Paul W. Murphy of Chelmsford, MA
Of Chelmsford, MA, Paul W. Murphy, 85, died April 13, 2017. Visiting hours Tues. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Wed. at 10am, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral mass at 11am, at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford, MA. A private burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 16, 2019