Paula Arsenault
formerly of Tewksbury, MA
It is with great sadness that the family of Paula Arsenault (nee Pauline Lynn Cote) announces her passing on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Paula was born in Medford, MA to Everett W. Cote and Pauline F. Cote (nee Libby) on December 31, 1946. She had two siblings, her sister Lee W. Cote (predeceased) and her brother Clement Cote. She grew up and attended high school in Tewkesbury, MA.
In her twenties she moved to St. Catherine, Canada, where she would live for two decades, enjoying some of the happiest years of her youth and forming many lifelong friendships. After reuniting with childhood sweetheart, George Arsenault of Bridgton, she moved to Maine and they soon married. Paula embraced her new family, and became a cherished step-mother and grandmother. Paula and George lived and worked happily together in Bridgton from 2001 until her passing.
Paula enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, hosting, and housemaking. Paula is lovingly remembered by all of her friends and family, most especially by her brother Clement, four step-daughters, Michelle Arsenault, Christine Arsenault, Danielle (Arsenault) Rowland and Denise (Arsenault) Turner, her 6 grandchildren, Francis Rowland, Amelia Rowland, Jaxen Remme, Scarlet Remme, George Turner, Adeline Turner, 8 nieces and nephews, her long time friend Donna Sindlinger, and her husband George Arsenault.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 22, 2019