|
|
Paula Hancock
Paula Hancock, 71, a longtime resident of Lowell, MA, and currently residing in Ashland, MA, passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2019, at the Oak Knolls Skilled Nursing Facility in Framingham, MA. She was born to Paul and Ruth Hancock, on June 27th, 1947 in Lowell, MA. She was the middle of three children. She is survived by her only son, Brian, his wife Rebecca and their four children, Isaiah, Eliana, Fiona, and Esther, and her brother, Michael. An avid reader, she was often found with a book and a cup of tea, and was always up for a game (or 10) of cribbage. Always generous, she shared the little she had freely with others.
Memorial services will be held Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 4:00 pm, at the Iglesia Christiana Fuente de Salvacion, 165 Haverhill St., Lawrence, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019