Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Hancock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paula Hancock Obituary
Paula Hancock

Paula Hancock, 71, a longtime resident of Lowell, MA, and currently residing in Ashland, MA, passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2019, at the Oak Knolls Skilled Nursing Facility in Framingham, MA. She was born to Paul and Ruth Hancock, on June 27th, 1947 in Lowell, MA. She was the middle of three children. She is survived by her only son, Brian, his wife Rebecca and their four children, Isaiah, Eliana, Fiona, and Esther, and her brother, Michael. An avid reader, she was often found with a book and a cup of tea, and was always up for a game (or 10) of cribbage. Always generous, she shared the little she had freely with others.

Memorial services will be held Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 4:00 pm, at the Iglesia Christiana Fuente de Salvacion, 165 Haverhill St., Lawrence, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.