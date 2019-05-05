|
|
Paula Jean Beaudion Weeks
formerly of Lowell, MA; 55
CONCORD, NC - Mrs. Paula Jean Beaudion Weeks, 55, passed away on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at her home in Concord, NC.
Paula was born on May 23, 1963 in Lowell, MA to Raymond and Violet Beaudion. She attended schools in Lowell, MA and Lebanon, NH graduating from Lebanon High school in 1981 and the Medical assistant program at Manchester vocational center in Manchester, NH. Paula devoted her entire life to the medical industry starting as the unit secretary in the labor and delivery ward at Lowell General Hospital to being a certified medical assistant (CMA) in several areas including Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urology and Endocrinology at Novant Health in Charlotte, NC.
Paula enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, watching her favorite TV shows (NCIS and General Hospital) and attending concerts and local racing events with her husband.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Paul Weeks; daughter, Renee Hebert, son-in-law Joshua Hebert, Grandchild Amelia Violet Hebert; and sister Denise Buckman.
She is preceded in death by her son, Marc Boisvert; brother, Marc Beaudion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or through their website: https://secure2.convio.net/alsa/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app296b?df_id=37513&mfc_pref=T&37513.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=3393C916D78E1A4A22E7A04D3C47CC5A
On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Per Paula's request, services will be private.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Weeks family.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2019