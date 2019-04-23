Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
of Lowell; 64 LOWELL Paula May (Carter) Rivera, 64, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, April 20,2019, unexpectedly in her sleep.

Born May 21, 1954, in Skowhegan, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Franklin O. and the late Ruth A. (Geene) Carter, and was raised and educated in that area, making her home in Maine for many years.

For the past twenty years, she made her home in Lowell and was a communicant of St. Michael Church. A foster mother for many children in the area, family was her center and she always found joy in having her house full of kids. She also loved time spent at the Lake with her family. She was always out and about, and will lovingly be remembered those who knew her as 'a pit bull in a skirt' as she was a tough woman and took care of those closest to her. She also liked to work with arts and crafts, and will fondly be remembered for making purple her signature color.

Her survivors include her children, Ruth Carter of Maine, Andre Carter of Lowell, and David Carter and his wife, Amy, of Marlborough, Tanya Rivera of Lowell, and Derek Brown of NH; her brother, Kenneth Carter of Maine; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was also the mother of the late George Carter and a sister of the late George Carter. Rivera ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 7 P.M. FOLLOWING THE VISITATION. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
