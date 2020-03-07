|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother,
sister-in-law, aunt and friend
Paula O. (O'Neill) Abraham, 75, of Lowell, a retired Lowell school teacher, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020 at her home.
She was the beloved wife for over 55 years of Richard J. "Dick" Abraham, who survives her.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, July 10, 1944, Paula was the daughter of the late John J. and the late Helen V. (Harrigan) O'Neill. Paula had been a long time communicant of both St. Patrick and the Immaculate Conception Churches of Lowell.
She attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1962. Later, Paula continued her education at Middlesex Community College and then matriculated to and graduated from Rivier University in Nashua, NH, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, with a Minor in Special Education.
Prior to her retirement, Paula was a school teacher for the City of Lowell School Department of Special Education at the Bailey International School. Previously she served as a paraprofessional at the Lincoln School.
For several years, Paula was a member of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex Community College.
Paula was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a former Chairperson for Irish Cultural Week in Lowell, a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernian's Auxiliary and a coordinator for Wider Horizons, where for 20 years, she along with Molly Sheehy served as hosts to college students from the north and south of Ireland. She also served as a volunteer for the Greater Lowell Folk Festival.
Paula was extremely proud to be a member of "The Girls", a group of her closest friends! She very much enjoyed her weekends away with "The Girls" whether it be to the Cape or another place where they enjoyed spending time together.
Mostly, Paula enjoyed those times she shared with her family and especially with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter Lyndabeth Abraham and Timothy Downes of Lowell; her son Richard J. "Rick" Abraham and his wife Sharon (Couilliard) of Lowell; Four grandchildren Kathryn E. Abraham and her companion Nicholas Leary of Lowell, John R. Abraham of Somerville, Thomas R. Abraham and his companion Alexa McGuire of Lowell, and Sarah M. Abraham of Lowell.
Paula is also survived by her brother-in-law John F. Abraham and his wife Mary of Chelmsford, MA; her brother-in-law Robert W. Abraham of Concord, MA; her brother-in-law Thomas J. Abraham and his wife Glenda of Virginia Beach,VA; her sister-in-law Priscilla "DeeDee" O'Neill of Pelham, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late John J. "Jack" O'Neill, Jr.. Paula was also pre-deceased by her sister-in-law Adele and her husband Louis Mansur; by her brother-in-law James and his wife Cecelia (Salem) Abraham; by her sister-in-law Louise and her husband Fredrick Wilkey; by her sister-in-law Kristin (Roymans) Abraham; Paula was also pre-deceased by her niece Deborah (Abraham) Lind; and her nephew John F. Abraham, Jr.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 2 to 6 P.M. Sunday, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH at 11 o'clock. Committal Services will be private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to The John F. Abraham, Jr. Scholarship Fund. Mailing address: Friends of Lowell High School, P.O. Box 1264, Lowell, MA 01853. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 7, 2020