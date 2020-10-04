of Dracut and Lowell
LOWELL - Pauline A. Dubey, 75, passed away Tuesday 29 September 2020 at D'Youville Life and Wellness Community in Lowell. She was the widow of Roger F. Dubey to whom she was wed for 37 years.
Born 29 August 1945 in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. Courcy and Marie Reine "Irene" (Bernier) Courcy. Pauline grew up on Union Street in the former St. Peter's Parish. She graduated from St. Peter's School in 1959 and Lowell High School in 1963.
Pauline was employed for 34 years by the Lowell School Department as an administrative assistant to the director of the Title I Program. After her retirement, she cared for her late husband and worked as a traffic supervisor at the City Magnet School and St. Louis Elementary School. After her husband's death, she worked as a teacher's aide in the pre-school classes at St. Louis and Immaculate Conception schools. She was also a volunteer reader in various pre-school classes in Lowell, dressing in character for the young children. In addition, Pauline volunteered as a Meals-On-Wheels driver for the Dracut Senior Citizens, volunteered for the Lowell General Hospital cancer walks, and was a VNA Hospice volunteer. After several health setbacks of her own, she volunteered at D'Youville, visiting residents in the nursing home and worked in their store, Annie's Closet.
Pauline and her husband enjoyed camping for many years, especially in the White Mountains, and enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
Pauline is survived by her Goddaughter, Sharon and her husband Peter Wasik, her nephew Kenneth J. Martineau, her grandniece Stacy and her husband Christopher Sanzo and her grandnephew Thomas and his wife Michelle Wasik. Pauline also leaves an only sister, Therese E. Martineau, widow of Paul A. Martineau. Pauline also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends whom she was fortunate in her lifetime to acquire.
At the wish of Pauline Dubey, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later time and burial will be in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's memory to the Immaculate Conception School Fund, 218 E. Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852 or the Arthritis Foundation
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline's memory to the Immaculate Conception School Fund, 218 E. Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01852 or the Arthritis Foundation, 29 Crafts St., Suite 450, Newton, MA 02458.