Pauline Avonia Rangulong
1942 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great-Grandmother

Pauline Avonia (Reynolds) Rangulong, of Lowell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Born in Jamaica on September 25, 1942, she was the sixth of nine children born to the late Herman and Haroldine Reynolds. Pauline grew up in Jamaica where she met and married Ralton Rangulong in 1966, and in 1971, they immigrated to the United States along with their children.

Pauline worked her entire career at UMass-Lowell (formerly known as Lowell Tech) in the accounts payable department.

Over the years, Pauline was faced with multiple medical conditions and in 1983, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Eventually, her condition worsened, and she retired from the University. On June 20, 1995, Pauline had a heart transplant. At that time, life expectancy was approximately 8 years, but Pauline was a fighter and survived another 25 years with her new heart, for which she gave all the praise and glory to God.

Pauline was very active in the church and enjoyed serving her Lord. She was a member of the Lowell First Church of the Nazarene for many years where she served as a Board member, worked in the bus ministry program, as a counselor in Children's Camp, and a member of the choir. While living in Florida, Pauline was a member of the Hollywood Church of the Nazarene where she sang on the praise team - something she absolutely loved doing, and for several years, she also volunteered as a kitchen helper for the SFD Children's Camp so she could be with her grandchildren while they were at camp.

Pauline loved singing songs from the hymnal and she would sing them all the time no matter where she was, and with a tambourine in hand, she would dance around the house singing praises to God.

Pauline is survived by her children Merlene from Lowell, Sophia from Sunrise, FL, Robert from Duxbury, MA, Ethney from Lauderdale Lakes, FL, and Ralton Jr. from Lowell, eight grandchildren: Alexia, Maverick, Dax, Tyler, Adam, Sydney, Isabella & Kobe, and one great-grandchild, Parker. She is also survived by her sisters Caryl Maturah of Florida, Dulcie Mills of Florida, and Cynthia Roman and Lorna Munroe, both of Jamaica, as well as many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Gwyneth Reid, Beulah Reynolds, Olga Jackson, and her brother Dennis Reynolds.

Pauline ran a great race and finished with dignity, leaving a glorious legacy to her cherished family. She was greatly loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed, but we know she is now resting in peace with her Savior in Heaven.

Due to gathering restrictions, Pauline's memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit a tribute to Pauline's life at www.morsebaylissfunerahome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
