Pauline B. (Vincent) Eastwood died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at age 96, surrounded by her children. She now joins her husband Ira (2009) and her brothers and sisters. She and Ira shared 55 wonderful years of marriage, building lifelong friendships and enjoying family and friends. Throughout her life she was devoted to her Catholic faith.
She was born in Lowell, MA. on July 10, 1923, a daughter of the late Marie (Lambert) Vincent. Pauline was a vibrant member of the Brooksby Village community in Peabody where she spent the last 13 years. She and Ira enjoyed their sunset years in Hobe Sound, FL swimming, playing cards (including 45s), and spending time with her family and friends. Earlier in her life, she was a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell and she was a very active parishioner at Ste. Jeanne d'Arc and St. Christopher's.
She is survived by her four children, David Eastwood and his wife, Mary of Pembroke, Karen Gallagher and her husband, Jim of Lowell, Ike Eastwood and his wife, Kathy of N. Andover, and Patrick Eastwood and his wife, Janet of Jamaica Plain; 10 grandchildren, Kerry Martin and her husband, Alex, John Gallagher, Lynne Gallagher and her wife, Rachelle Jacques, Erin Gallagher and her fiancé, Chris Telgener; Ele, Emily and Ane Eastwood; Kate, Ethan and John Eastwood; two great grandchildren, Blair and Tess Martin; also many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gabrielle Espinola, Lucille Vallee, Gilbert Vincent, Fern Grondin, Rita Bourgea, Edith Prud'homme and Louis Vincent.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Brooksby Village staff for the care, kindness and Graces they showed our Mom.
Arrangements – Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, Oct. 12 at 11 o'clock at St. Rita Church, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. At Pauline's request there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brooksby Village Resident Care Fund, Philanthropy Office, 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Pauline, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2019