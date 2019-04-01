|
|
Pauline B. Tremblay
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother
DRACUT - Pauline B. Tremblay, age 95, a longtime Dracut resident passed away peacefully on Monday evening March 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Roland E. Tremblay who passed away on June 27, 2016.
Pauline was born in Lowell, MA on December 13, 1923, daughter of the late Herve and Ella (Allard) Ste. Marie. She attended local schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
She was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Parish of Dracut. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Walker Rogers VFW Post 662 of Lowell.
Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family. Playing games and making puzzles were some of her favorite past times while listening to Robert Goulet, of course. She also loved traveling.
She is survived by her 13 Children: Paul and Karen Tremblay of Lowell, Normand Tremblay of Hampton, NH, Gerard and Pamela Tremblay of Tewksbury, Theresa and David Markham of Lowell, VT. Richard and Anita Tremblay of Dracut, Doris and Andre Lachapelle of Falmouth, Diane and James Boisvert of Marstons Mills, Elaine and Wayne Brush fo Fremont, NH, Denise and Frank Sabol of Pelham, NH, Donald and Elaine Tremblay of Hudson, NH, Roland and Debra Tremblay of Epping, NH, Pauline and James Gaffney of York, ME and John Tremblay of Dracut.
Also survived by 35 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Normand, Emile, Herve, Donald,Ste. Marie and Doris Houston.
TREMBLAY - Family and friends may call on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 4 to 8pm, at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Pauline's funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11:00 o'clock at Ste. Marguerite d'Youville Parish (Ste. Therese Church) Lakeview Ave., Dracut.
Committal Services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Chelmsford.
Donations.in memory of Pauline may be made to the .
Funeral Director, Victor J. Archambault Jr. (987-459-9315).
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019