Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Pauline C. Legere

Pauline C. Legere Obituary
Pauline C. Legere

lifelong Lowell resident; age 95

Pauline C. (Sigman) Legere, age 95, a longtime resident of the Highlands section of Lowell passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Harvey J. Legere who passed away in April of 2008.

She is survived by a brother Roger C. Sigman, New Port Richey, FL. and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pauline's Prayer Services on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 o'clock AM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.

Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. (978-459-9315).
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
