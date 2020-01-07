|
1923 - 2020
LOWELL
Pauline C. Rousseau, age 96, a lifelong resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away at her home on January 3, 2020, with dear friends by her side.
Born in Lowell on July 2, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Florida (Rousseau) Rousseau.
She was a graduate of Lowell High School and was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Mass Electric and later for Granite State Electric.
She is survived by many dear friends and was the sister of the late Olivette S. Rousseau.
ROUSSEAU
Pauline C. Rousseau. Friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Committal prayers will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to; Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020