Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Rousseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline C. Rousseau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline C. Rousseau Obituary
1923 - 2020

LOWELL

Pauline C. Rousseau, age 96, a lifelong resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away at her home on January 3, 2020, with dear friends by her side.

Born in Lowell on July 2, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Florida (Rousseau) Rousseau.

She was a graduate of Lowell High School and was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc Church.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Mass Electric and later for Granite State Electric.

She is survived by many dear friends and was the sister of the late Olivette S. Rousseau.

ROUSSEAU

Pauline C. Rousseau. Friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Committal prayers will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to; Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School, 68 Dracut St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Pauline C. Rousseau
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -