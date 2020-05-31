retired medical technologist and seamstress
LOWELL ---- Pauline L. Chandonnet, 81, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by love from her children, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of 55 years to Raymond E. Chandonnet to whom she is predeceased.
Born in Whitinsville, MA on October 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John B. Duquette and Irene (Beauchesne) Duquette and step-daugher of the late Eva (Bousquet) (Marshall) Duquette. Pauline's passions were her faith, music, arts & crafts, sewing, cooking and the medical field. She is a graduate of St. Joseph School of Medical Technology and earned a degree that guided her initial career path as the head Hematologist at St. Joseph's Hospital, providing a significant income in the late 1950's. Due to health concerns, her career in this field ended prematurely, to the detriment of those who had yet to experience her intelligence and dedicated work ethic. Previously, Pauline had worked at Alexander's Market packaging produce and babysitting young children after school.
Pauline had a remarkable talent and love for sewing. At the young age of sixteen, she had saved enough money to purchase her beloved sewing machine, which served her well up until her final days, in which she made over one hundred facemasks for family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic. Her sewing skills enabled her to coordinate and create a city-wide quilt that represented each catholic church in Lowell, as part of a multicultural celebration. Pauline sewed frequently for her church parish and school, deacons, priests, bishops, friends and family and provided alteration services to the public for part time income. Her creative talents expanded into the arts and crafts arena, where she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, macrame and painting glass. She was an avid member of the Dracut Arts & Crafts Guild and served in the roles of Secretary and Co-President. Pauline also shared these talents with others, as a night time adult education teacher at the Robinson School in Lowell.
Prior to her passing, Pauline had been actively involved in the former parish of St. Louis de France as a choir member and eucharistic minister. She frequently volunteered for various pastoral committees and school events within the parish. Upon obtaining her driver's license at the age of fifty, she acquired a part time job as the librarian for St. Louis School. Pauline was musically talented and learned how to play the piano during her elementary school years. She was an active member of La Chorale Orion and the Spindle City Singers and designed custom costumes for frequent musical performances.
Pauline always prioritized service to others and has taught loved ones the importance of acceptance without judgement, how to keep reinventing yourself, the value of forgiveness, steely resolve in the face of hardship and the incredible power of joy, humor and laughter. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by all.
Pauline is survived by her children, Danielle Chandonnet of Manchester NH, Raymond Chandonnet and his wife Sheila of Summit NJ, Michelle Gagnon and her husband Brian of Dracut, Paul Chandonnet and his wife Christiane of Flemington NJ and Melanie Chandonnet-Plansky and her husband Michael Plansky of Dracut; her surviving sisters-in-law, Constance Jussaume, Mae Chandonnet and Simonne Chandonnet; as well as eleven grandchildren, Julia and Henry Chandonnet, Anthony and Eric Catenacci, Brian and Brandon Gagnon, Andrew and Aiva Pitman, Michael B, Megan and Maxwell Plansky; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friends Elaine Blanco and Jane Pappas.
Pauline is predeceased by her daughter, Celeste I. Chandonnet, her brother, Paul E. Duquette and her first grandchild, Christopher C. Feltes.
CHANDONNET------ All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Donations may be made electronically at https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial or by check to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For condolences and funeral video, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.