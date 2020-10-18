1/
Pauline (Roberts) Cobleigh
1924 - 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother

NEWBURYPORT - Pauline (Roberts) Cobleigh, 96, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Maurice H. Cobleigh.

Born in Braintree on September 6, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Deering and Edna (Hammond) Roberts.

Pauline attended the Perry Normal School and received an Associate Degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach for several years following graduation. She spent the better part of her career at as a clerk at Murray Printing in Westford.

She found enjoyment for many years serving as a Foster Care mother.

She leaves her children, Keith B. Cobleigh and his wife Gail Johnson of Pepperell and Claire Shephard and her husband Lionel of Seabrook, NH; a daughter-in-law, Janet (Rawthorn) Cobleigh of GA; grandchildren, Eric Cobleigh, Meghan Harvey, Cindy and Christine Shephard. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Cobleigh and her siblings.

SERVICES - Relatives and friends are invited to a Family Remembrance for Pauline on Saturday, October 24, at 11 AM at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. Funeral Services entrusted to the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford.

For condolences please visit www.westfordhealy.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
