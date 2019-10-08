|
Accomplished artist
TEWKSBURY
Pauline E. (Surette) DeCarolis, age 87, a resident of Tewksbury for 60 years, passed away at the Westford House on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James V. DeCarolis, who passed away on November 1, 1997.
Born in Billerica on December 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Francis Surette and the late Irene (Murray) Surette.
Pauline was raised in Billerica and graduated from Billerica High School.
Following her wedding in 1951, she devoted her life to her late husband and their six children.
An accomplished artist, Pauline was well known for her oil and water color paintings.
She received her training from Helen Van Wick of Rockport, and had received many ribbons for her paintings at exhibitions throughout the Merrimack Valley. In addition, she instructed and mentored many adults and children with their painting skills.
Pauline also enjoyed spending time at her summer home in Rockport, days at the beach, fishing with her late husband and family out of Gloucester at Cape Ann, and playing tennis as a member Northmeadow Tennis Team.
She is survived by five children, Patricia L. DeCarolis of Merrimac, Sandra D. DeCarolis of Waltham, Suzanne M. DeCarolis of Lowell, James F. DeCarolis and his wife Christine of Nashua, NH, and Peter R. DeCarolis and his wife Theresa Cerulli-Banks of Andover; five grandchildren, Bruce, James, Andrew, Vincent, and Sydney; also many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Pauline was the mother of Jeanne M. DeCarolis, who passed away in 2009.
DeCAROLIS
Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St., William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 8, 2019