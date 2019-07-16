|
Pauline F. (Lascelles) Capps
of Tewksbury
formerly of Wilmington
Pauline F. (Lascelles) Capps, age 86, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 14, 2019. Pauline was the beloved wife of the late James R. Capps, devoted mother of James R. Capps Jr. & his companion Linda Payne and Paula M. Pearce & her husband James all of Tewksbury. Loving "Nanny" of Jason Capps & wife Bekki, James R. Capps III & wife Macaela, Danielle Gould & husband Jeff, Jennifer Evans & husband Dan, Kevin Pearce & wife Michelle and great-grandchildren Gillian, Jason Jr., MacKenzie, Bentley, Ryder, Ian, Violet, Paige and Nathan. Cherished daughter of the late Francis L. and Grace C. (Dodge) Lascelles, dear sister of Grace McGondel of Wilmington, the late Jacqueline Bland, Francis, Paul, Edmund and William Lascelles. Sister-in-law of John Bland, Poppie Lascelles and Mary Beth Knight. Pauline is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Friday, July 19th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18th from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the Middlesex-East Visiting Nurse Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019