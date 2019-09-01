|
of Lowell
Lowell
Pauline G. (Lambert) Bernier, 83, passed away peacefully and prayerfully, much visited and comforted throughout her brief stay at Northwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Lowell, MA.
Born in Lowell, January 29, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Gerard D. and Blanche (Thellen) Lambert, and a granddaughter of founding member of Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, the late Joseph E. Lambert and Cordelia (Martin).
Pauline was a lifelong resident of Lowell, growing up in Centralville and spending most of her adult life in Pawtucketville. She was a graduate of St. Louis Academy and was a member of the Alumnae Committee there. Pauline was a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne D'Arc Parish and more recently St. Rita Parish. Prior to her retirement, Pauline worked as a technician in the medical records department at the former St. Joseph Hospital, and transferred to the former Saints Memorial Medical Center with the merger of the two hospitals.
Pauline was a devout catholic and generously gave of her time and attention to family whenever in need and enjoyed volunteering with the Girl Scouts and contributing to many causes held close to her heart.
Surviving her besides her loving husband of 54 years, Real M. Bernier, are four beloved sisters and a brother in law, Marguerite Lambert, Claudette Lambert, Estelle Lambert, all of Lowell, Yolande and Roland Bousquet of Abington, MA; her dear nieces and nephew, Michelle Lambert of Chelmsford, MA, Jacqueline Lambert-Smith and her fiancé Scott Sherman of Hudson, NH, and John Lambert and his wife Cynthia of Dunn, NC. She was also the sister of the late Gerard "Jerry" Lambert of Litchfield, NH.
It being her request calling hours are omitted. Committal Prayers will be offered in the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA, on Tuesday at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 445 Andover Rd, Andover, MA 01810 or to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 1, 2019